Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Drops By 33.7%

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,811 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the January 29th total of 26,848 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,883 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY opened at $39.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Singapore Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $41.17.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS: SGAPY), commonly known as Singtel, is a Singapore-based telecommunications and information communications technology (ICT) group. The company’s core consumer services include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and pay-TV and content distribution. Singtel also provides a range of enterprise solutions such as managed services, cloud and data center offerings, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and systems integration for corporate and public-sector customers.

Beyond its domestic market, Singtel operates as a regional hub through subsidiaries and strategic investments.

