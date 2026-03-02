TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TJX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

TJX stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $162.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.80. The company has a market capitalization of $179.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

