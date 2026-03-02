US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $107.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.3333.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on US Foods from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

In related news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $6,344,935.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. This trade represents a 42.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2,127.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 766,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 731,747 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in US Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 365,868 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USFD opened at $96.57 on Friday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $102.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

