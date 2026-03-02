Analysts Set Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) PT at $9.02

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.0222.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.50 to $11.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 10.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 757,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLRS opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21). Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV (NYSE: VLRS) is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

