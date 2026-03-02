Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Receives $42.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.8333.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXOD. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exodus Movement from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Singular Research raised shares of Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Exodus Movement from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exodus Movement in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.

Get Exodus Movement alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EXOD

Exodus Movement Stock Down 2.4%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exodus Movement

EXOD stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. Exodus Movement has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exodus Movement by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 63,501 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Exodus Movement in the second quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exodus Movement in the second quarter worth approximately $9,444,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exodus Movement during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exodus Movement during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000.

Exodus Movement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exodus Movement, Inc is a software company focused on developing user-friendly tools for managing digital assets. Its flagship product, the Exodus Wallet, is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet available on desktop and mobile platforms. The wallet enables users to secure, send, receive and exchange a broad range of digital currencies while retaining full control of their private keys. With built-in portfolio tracking and an integrated exchange feature powered by third-party liquidity providers, Exodus offers a one-stop interface for both newcomers and experienced crypto enthusiasts.

Since its initial release in mid-2016, Exodus has expanded support to over 100 cryptocurrencies and tokens, including major assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as well as numerous ERC-20 tokens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exodus Movement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exodus Movement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.