Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.

VET opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.61. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $10.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,174,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after buying an additional 1,795,636 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 695,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 120,319 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion’s upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion’s product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

