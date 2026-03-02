Wall Street Zen Downgrades MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Buy

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of MDXG opened at $4.89 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $726.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.60.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 89.5% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,458 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,237,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 864.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,381,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,132 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,134,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,383,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,202 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company’s core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx’s product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx’s principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

