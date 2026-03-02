Viemed Healthcare (VMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $330.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 3,900.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research raised Viemed Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: VMD) is a provider of home-based respiratory therapy services, specializing in the management of patients requiring long-term mechanical ventilation and pulmonary support. The company’s offerings encompass invasive and noninvasive ventilation, airway clearance therapies, cough assist devices, and supplemental oxygen. Viemed combines durable medical equipment with clinical care, delivering tailored respiratory treatment plans that are overseen by licensed respiratory therapists and registered nurses.

Founded in the early 2010s and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Viemed has grown its footprint to serve patients across multiple states in the United States.

