Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Rayonier from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rayonier from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rayonier from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Rayonier stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 97.94% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Rayonier by 213.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc (NYSE: RYN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in timberland ownership and management. The company’s core business revolves around sustainably growing, harvesting, and marketing timber and timber-related products. Rayonier’s timberland portfolio encompasses approximately 2.7 million acres across the United States and New Zealand, focusing on softwood and hardwood fiber for use in paper, packaging and building materials.

Rayonier operates through two primary segments: Timber and Real Estate Solutions.

