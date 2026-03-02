Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $99.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.20.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $95.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $113 and kept an “overweight” rating — the new target implies roughly a mid-teens upside from current levels, supporting buy-side interest. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $113 and kept an “overweight” rating — the new target implies roughly a mid-teens upside from current levels, supporting buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Company lifted its five-year capital plan (16% increase) and beat Q4 adjusted profit estimates, signaling higher near-term infrastructure spending and growth that justify a premium multiple. Reuters

Company lifted its five-year capital plan (16% increase) and beat Q4 adjusted profit estimates, signaling higher near-term infrastructure spending and growth that justify a premium multiple. Positive Sentiment: Sempra issued a robust long?range EPS outlook (2030 guidance) and highlighted value?creation initiatives in its 2025 results release, which supports a constructive long-term growth story. PR Newswire

Sempra issued a robust long?range EPS outlook (2030 guidance) and highlighted value?creation initiatives in its 2025 results release, which supports a constructive long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat street estimates ($1.28 vs. consensus ~ $1.12), which investors often reward even though revenue was slightly soft — the beat helps justify recent analyst upgrades. Zacks

Q4 EPS beat street estimates ($1.28 vs. consensus ~ $1.12), which investors often reward even though revenue was slightly soft — the beat helps justify recent analyst upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Sempra raised its quarterly dividend (to $0.6575; ~2.8% yield), a modest increase that supports income-focused investors and signals board confidence.

Sempra raised its quarterly dividend (to $0.6575; ~2.8% yield), a modest increase that supports income-focused investors and signals board confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains a “Moderate Buy,” indicating broad analyst support but not unanimous conviction. AmericanBankingNews

Brokerage consensus remains a “Moderate Buy,” indicating broad analyst support but not unanimous conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Updated FY?2026 and FY?2027 guidance provide ranges that are roughly in line with consensus (some endpoints below/above estimates), leaving near?term growth visibility mixed. PR Newswire (guidance)

Updated FY?2026 and FY?2027 guidance provide ranges that are roughly in line with consensus (some endpoints below/above estimates), leaving near?term growth visibility mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors who want detail on segment performance and capital allocation—useful but not market-moving by themselves. Seeking Alpha

Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors who want detail on segment performance and capital allocation—useful but not market-moving by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slipped year-over-year (down ~0.2%) and overall profits/cash levels were described as tighter, which could temper valuation expansion and raise near?term execution questions. Zacks (revenue note)

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 53,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $97.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 13.27%.The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.48%.

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non?regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

