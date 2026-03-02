Savaria (SISXF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Savaria to post earnings of $0.2346 per share and revenue of $172.4380 million for the quarter.

Savaria Stock Performance

SISXF stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. Savaria has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Savaria

Savaria Inc (OTCMKTS:SISXF) is a publicly traded company that specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of mobility and accessibility solutions for residential, commercial and public infrastructure applications. Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Savaria offers a comprehensive portfolio of products aimed at helping people with reduced mobility maintain their independence. Its solutions span stairlifts, vertical platform lifts, home elevators, wheelchair lifts and vehicle lifts, as well as related installation and maintenance services.

The company’s stairlift offering includes both straight- and curved-rail models, designed for single-flight and multi-flight installations.

