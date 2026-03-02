Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Woori Bank Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Woori Bank stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99. Woori Bank has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Woori Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Woori Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Woori Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Woori Bank by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Woori Bank Company Profile

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. (NYSE: WF) is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank’s core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

