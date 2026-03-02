Traton (TRATF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Traton to post earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $11.4358 billion for the quarter.

Traton Stock Performance

Shares of Traton stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23. Traton has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $43.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRATF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Traton to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE (OTCMKTS: TRATF) is a leading global commercial vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Munich, Germany. As a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, Traton brings together a portfolio of well-known brands, including MAN, Scania and Navistar, to design, produce and distribute trucks, buses, vans and related powertrain solutions. The company’s product range spans from light- and heavy-duty trucks to urban and intercity buses, complemented by engines for marine and industrial applications.

Established in 2015 under the name Volkswagen Truck & Bus, the business was rebranded as Traton SE in 2018 to reflect its independent corporate identity and strategic focus on mobility solutions.

