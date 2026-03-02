Wall Street Zen Upgrades Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Strong-Buy

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $62.09 on Friday. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.21 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 586,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 93,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised several near?term EPS forecasts (Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1–Q3 2027), signaling better expected profitability over the next year. Sidoti raises estimates (MarketBeat)

Sidoti raised several near?term EPS forecasts (Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1–Q3 2027), signaling better expected profitability over the next year. Positive Sentiment: Management is pushing growth via backlog and acquisitions and is targeting $170M–$190M of adjusted EBITDA for 2026, which supports a stronger earnings trajectory if execution continues. Astec targets $170M–$190M adjusted EBITDA (Seeking Alpha)

Management is pushing growth via backlog and acquisitions and is targeting $170M–$190M of adjusted EBITDA for 2026, which supports a stronger earnings trajectory if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Recent results/announcements pushed the shares to a new 12?month high on signs of revenue strength, indicating positive market reaction to the top?line and guidance aspects of the report. Astec hits new 12?month high (AmericanBankingNews)

Recent results/announcements pushed the shares to a new 12?month high on signs of revenue strength, indicating positive market reaction to the top?line and guidance aspects of the report. Neutral Sentiment: Press/summary pieces highlight record sales and strategic growth initiatives from the Q4/2025 release — useful context for longer?term investors but less decisive for intraday moves. Earnings highlights (Yahoo Finance)

Press/summary pieces highlight record sales and strategic growth initiatives from the Q4/2025 release — useful context for longer?term investors but less decisive for intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest figures in the feeds are effectively zero/invalid (data shows 0 shares and NaN changes), so they provide no clear directional signal for share pressure or squeeze risk.

Reported short?interest figures in the feeds are effectively zero/invalid (data shows 0 shares and NaN changes), so they provide no clear directional signal for share pressure or squeeze risk. Negative Sentiment: The earnings call transcript contains language that the company “missed on earnings expectations” in at least one reported metric (GAAP EPS cited lower in the transcript), which can create mixed investor interpretation and short?term selling pressure. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript (InsiderMonkey)

Astec Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized equipment for infrastructure-related markets. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the company develops, engineers and produces machinery for asphalt road-building, aggregate processing, concrete production, underground mining, landscaping and utility installation. Astec’s product portfolio includes asphalt plants, portable crushers, conveyors, screening plants, mixers, continuous miners and related support equipment.

Organized into multiple operating segments—Roadbuilding; Aggregate & Mining; Energy; and Pavement Preservation & Maintenance—Astec Industries serves contractors and municipalities that build and maintain transportation, energy and utility networks.

