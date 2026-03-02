Contrasting Longevity Health (NASDAQ:XAGE) and Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI)

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI – Get Free Report) and Longevity Health (NASDAQ:XAGE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Check-Cap has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longevity Health has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Check-Cap and Longevity Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check-Cap 1 0 0 0 1.00 Longevity Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap N/A N/A -$25.15 million ($2.77) -0.59 Longevity Health $1.05 million 0.47 -$10.37 million ($3.91) -0.07

This table compares Check-Cap and Longevity Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Longevity Health has higher revenue and earnings than Check-Cap. Check-Cap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Longevity Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Check-Cap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Longevity Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Check-Cap shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Longevity Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Check-Cap and Longevity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap N/A N/A N/A Longevity Health -682.67% N/A -261.90%

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient’s back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

About Longevity Health

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

