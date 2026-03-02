Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $35.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.1667.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Dana Stock Performance

Dana Increases Dividend

DAN stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. Dana has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 604,246 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Dana by 1,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 213,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dana by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Dana by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana’s expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

