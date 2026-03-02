BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect BBVA Banco Frances to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $874.9248 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

BBVA Banco Frances Trading Down 5.7%

BBVA Banco Frances stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.10. BBVA Banco Frances has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BBVA Banco Frances Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.0357 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This is a positive change from BBVA Banco Frances’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. BBVA Banco Frances’s payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BBVA Banco Frances to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BBVA Banco Frances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BBVA Banco Frances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 54,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés is one of Argentina’s leading financial institutions, operating as a subsidiary of the global banking group BBVA. The bank provides a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small and medium?sized enterprises, large corporations and institutional clients. Its product suite spans deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and auto loans, credit and debit cards, transactional banking and digital solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of customers in both urban and regional markets.

Founded in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, Banco Francés has developed a longstanding presence in Argentina’s financial sector.

