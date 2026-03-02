Miller Industries (MLR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Miller Industries stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $479.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Miller Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $46.00 price objective on Miller Industries in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in Miller Industries by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 46,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 110,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of towing and recovery vehicles and related equipment. The company’s product portfolio includes light-, medium- and heavy-duty tow trucks, integrated carriers, rotators, wreckers, trailers and associated hydraulic and electronic components. These products are marketed under well-known brand names, including Miller, Century, Holmes, Vulcan, Chevron and Jige International, serving a broad spectrum of customers in the towing, recovery, roadside assistance and vehicle transport industries.

Headquartered in Ooltewah, Tennessee, Miller Industries was founded in the early 1990s and has grown into a global supplier of towing and recovery solutions.

