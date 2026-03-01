Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Short Interest Up 96.9% in February

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 90,183 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the January 29th total of 45,808 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,380 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,380 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Thryve Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Briggs Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,448.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $159.99 and a 12 month high of $215.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.61.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.