Short Interest in God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Expands By 80.4%

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 808 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the January 29th total of 448 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,469 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

God Bless America ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YALL traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $102.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.14. God Bless America ETF has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.59.

God Bless America ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.2137 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 48.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of God Bless America ETF

God Bless America ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in God Bless America ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of God Bless America ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of God Bless America ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas. YALL was launched on Oct 10, 2022 and is managed by Tidal ETFs.

