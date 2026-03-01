ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,157 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 29th total of 5,223 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPV traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $103.46. The company had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.06. ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe has a 1 year low of $51.37 and a 1 year high of $104.40.

Get ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.72% of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe. The Index is divided into large and mid-cap segments, and targets approximately 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization of the region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.