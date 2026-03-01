First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,508 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the January 29th total of 13,855 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FCAL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $207.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 0.25.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 423.68%.



