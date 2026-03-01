Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 216,564 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the January 29th total of 302,816 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 134,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Journey Energy Stock Up 0.7%

OTCMKTS:JRNGF opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. Journey Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) is an upstream oil and gas company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, light crude oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. Through its portfolio of assets, Journey Energy focuses on value-driven growth by applying modern drilling and completion techniques to both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Journey Energy’s operations are concentrated in key resource plays such as the Montney and Duvernay formations in northeastern British Columbia and Alberta, as well as the Mannville and Cardium intervals in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

