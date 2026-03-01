Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,163 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the January 29th total of 54,934 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.
Kirin Stock Performance
Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Kirin had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirin will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
About Kirin
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is a Japan-based global beverage and life sciences group best known for its flagship beer brand. The company’s core operations encompass the brewing and distribution of beer and spirits, the production of soft drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages, and a growing pharmaceuticals and biotech segment. Kirin’s beverage portfolio ranges from mainstream lagers and craft-inspired brews to juices, teas, and carbonated soft drinks sold under various regional labels.
Rooted in the founding of Kirin Brewery Company in 1888, the group restructured into a pure holding company in 2007 to foster greater strategic flexibility.
