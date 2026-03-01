Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 41,075 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,075 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 11,011.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 54.9% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Centene and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. Centene had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.The company had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

