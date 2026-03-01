Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8,600.00 and last traded at $8,495.00, with a volume of 210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8,435.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8,358.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7,675.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $141.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 15.22%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) is a community bank founded in 1907 and headquartered in Long Beach, California. As a wholly owned subsidiary of FMB Bancorp, the bank serves individuals, families and local businesses with a focus on personalized relationship banking. Its long history reflects a commitment to supporting the economic growth and development of the communities it serves.

The bank’s primary business activities include a broad range of commercial and retail banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.