Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $262.89 and last traded at $264.18. 71,882,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 51,949,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.95.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.41.

Apple Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 98,917.0% in the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,898,088 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 890.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 41,984,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,413,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746,784 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.