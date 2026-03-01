Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Up 41.8% in February

Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 230,813 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the January 29th total of 162,778 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,462 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,462 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Michelin Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Michelin stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. Michelin has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Michelin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Michelin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Michelin in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Michelin in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Michelin in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Michelin

Michelin (OTCMKTS: MGDDY) is a French multinational tire manufacturer founded in 1889 and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Over more than a century the company has grown into one of the world’s leading tiremakers, serving passenger car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, agricultural, construction and aviation markets. Michelin has a global footprint with manufacturing facilities, research centers and commercial operations across multiple regions to supply OEMs, replacement markets and large commercial fleets.

The company’s core business is the design, manufacture and sale of tires and related products.

