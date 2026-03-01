APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Raised to $54.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. CJS Securities upgraded APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

APi Group stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. APi Group has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $46.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $118,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,060. This represents a 75.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,977.08. This represents a 57.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in APi Group by 47.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 108,433 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,960,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,172,000 after purchasing an additional 220,551 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in APi Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 43,202 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in APi Group by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 246,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: APi reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.40 consensus and revenue of $2.12B vs. $2.09B, with 13.8% year-over-year revenue growth and improved adjusted EBITDA margins — the core catalyst for the recent rally. Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations: APi reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.40 consensus and revenue of $2.12B vs. $2.09B, with 13.8% year-over-year revenue growth and improved adjusted EBITDA margins — the core catalyst for the recent rally.

Multiple banks raised price targets and ratings (UBS, Citi, RBC, Barclays, Truist), increasing street conviction and providing near-term upside targets in the $52–$54 range.

Company reported record fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and management framed outcomes as validation of a recurring-services model — narrative that supports multiple-quarter growth expectations.

Investor access events scheduled: APi's senior team will present at Bank of America (Mar 12) and J.P. Morgan (Mar 17) conferences — increases visibility and gives investors a chance to probe guidance and margin drivers.

Earnings call transcript and full disclosures are available for investors who want segment-level detail and management commentary on margin improvement and backlog. Useful for confirming whether the beat is sustainable.

Near-term guidance caution: Q1 2026 revenue was guided to ~$1.9B–$2.0B versus an implied ~ $2.1B consensus, creating execution risk and a potential cap on short-term upside if conservatism persists.

Insider selling: SVP Louis Lambert sold 22,000 shares (~$984k at ~$44.71), reducing his position by ~58% — some investors may view this as a cautionary signal on timing or liquidity needs.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

