Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $136.82 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 561,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,918,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,415,731,000 after acquiring an additional 355,064 shares during the period. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total transaction of $9,877,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,605,814.08. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,112,482 shares of company stock valued at $119,145,289 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $311.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

