Logitech International S.A. $LOGI Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,640 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 61.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 157,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.13.

Logitech International Trading Down 0.8%

Logitech International stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.90.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Logitech International had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 14.94%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

Featured Articles

