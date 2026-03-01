Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF $BILZ

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,066 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 238.6% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 2,145.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

NYSEARCA:BILZ opened at $101.00 on Friday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $101.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average is $100.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months. BILZ was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

