Powell Max Limited (NASDAQ:PMAX) Short Interest Update

Powell Max Limited (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 77,337 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the January 29th total of 117,003 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,293 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 30,293 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Powell Max Stock Performance

PMAX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,071. Powell Max has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Powell Max in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Powell Max

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

