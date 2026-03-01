MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 95,064 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 29th total of 67,098 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,308 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,308 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaCo in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaCo has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

MediaCo Trading Up 0.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaCo

MDIA traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.62. 15,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,518. MediaCo has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediaCo stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,937,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.61% of MediaCo as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services. MediaCo Holding Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

