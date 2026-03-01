Short Interest in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Decreases By 37.0%

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 426 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the January 29th total of 676 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,072 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,072 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torrey Payne Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DTEC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. 1,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.16. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

About ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.