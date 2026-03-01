SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,359 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the January 29th total of 73,252 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 115,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.59. The stock had a trading volume of 141,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,932. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.62 and a one year high of $103.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.