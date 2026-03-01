Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Short Interest Up 64.1% in February

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 155,461 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the January 29th total of 94,736 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,013,449 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,013,449 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

SCHE stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $35.33. 3,275,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,515. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHE. WLTH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $883,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 131,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. 93 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,134,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

