Short Interest in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Rises By 96.3%

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,970 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the January 29th total of 5,589 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,524 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,524 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. 3,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,072. The stock has a market cap of $141.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $69.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

About WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

