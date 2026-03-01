iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 250,379 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the January 29th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IBTJ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 129,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,189. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 1,105.1% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.