Short Interest in iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRH) Expands By 106.9%

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,004 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the January 29th total of 1,935 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,599 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF Price Performance

Shares of LDRH remained flat at $24.91 during trading hours on Friday. 4,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a PE ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

About iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF

The iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF (LDRH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds, tracking an equally-weighted index that staggers maturities across a portfolio of underlying iShares iBonds High Yield and Income ETFs, all maturing within six years. Each underlying fund comprises USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing annually. LDRH was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

