Short Interest in iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRH) Expands By 106.9%

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,004 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the January 29th total of 1,935 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,599 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,599 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF Price Performance
Shares of LDRH remained flat at $24.91 during trading hours on Friday. 4,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a PE ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.
About iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.