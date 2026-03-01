Short Interest in Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG) Decreases By 34.1%

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 57,815 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the January 29th total of 87,757 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:MAGG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. Madison Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $20.96.
Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.
Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (MAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to generate superior long-term risk adjusted performance through investments in US investment-grade bonds. The fund maintains an intermediate average portfolio duration but may include securities of any maturity. MAGG was launched on Aug 29, 2023 and is issued by Madison.
