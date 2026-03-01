Short Interest in Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG) Decreases By 34.1%

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 57,815 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the January 29th total of 87,757 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MAGG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. Madison Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF by 512.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 99,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 83,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares in the last quarter.

The Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (MAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to generate superior long-term risk adjusted performance through investments in US investment-grade bonds. The fund maintains an intermediate average portfolio duration but may include securities of any maturity. MAGG was launched on Aug 29, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

