Short Interest in StealthGas, Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Drops By 44.7%

StealthGas, Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,191 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the January 29th total of 23,854 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,461 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 135,461 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

StealthGas Price Performance

NASDAQ GASS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. 185,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,201. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $332.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,067,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in StealthGas by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 237,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 56,493 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in StealthGas by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in StealthGas by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, StealthGas has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on StealthGas

About StealthGas

(Get Free Report)

StealthGas Inc is an international shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of liquefied petroleum gases (LPG), including propane, butane and ammonia. The company operates a fleet of modern pressurized LPG carriers with capacities ranging from approximately 2,500 to 9,100 cubic meters, providing safe and efficient carriage of petrochemical gases worldwide.

Founded in 2005 and incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, StealthGas is headquartered in Athens, Greece, with additional commercial and operational offices in major shipping centers across Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.