iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 636,191 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the January 29th total of 1,306,468 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,780 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 325,466 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IGF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.37. 843,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,653. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

