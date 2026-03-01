Short Interest in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Drops By 37.8%

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 43,778 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the January 29th total of 70,354 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,817 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,817 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ICZOOM Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get ICZOOM Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IZM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Trading Down 3.2%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IZM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ICZOOM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICZOOM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICZOOM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IZM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,257. ICZOOM Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iCZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) operates as a China-based industrial equipment manufacturer focused on the design, development and sale of advanced CNC machine tools and integrated automation systems. Through its subsidiary network, the company delivers precision machining solutions for a variety of manufacturing processes, from heavy-duty milling to high-speed drilling and tapping.

The company’s product lineup includes large-scale gantry CNC machining centers, horizontal and vertical machining centers, multi-axis CNC milling machines, precision metal cutting equipment and turnkey automated production lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICZOOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICZOOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.