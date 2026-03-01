K-Tech Solutions Company Limited (NASDAQ:KMRK) Short Interest Down 54.6% in February

K-Tech Solutions Company Limited (NASDAQ:KMRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,099 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the January 29th total of 24,424 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,135 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 65,135 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
K-Tech Solutions Price Performance
K-Tech Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 39,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. K-Tech Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.50.
About K-Tech Solutions
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than K-Tech Solutions
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for K-Tech Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Tech Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.