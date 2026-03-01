K-Tech Solutions Company Limited (NASDAQ:KMRK) Short Interest Down 54.6% in February

K-Tech Solutions Company Limited (NASDAQ:KMRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,099 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the January 29th total of 24,424 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,135 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 65,135 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

K-Tech Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 39,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. K-Tech Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

About K-Tech Solutions

We are principally engaged in the design, development, testing and sale of a diverse portfolio of toy products ranging from simple plastic toy products to more complex electromechanical toy products. Our solution services span across the entire development stage of toy products from design, prototype testing, production management, quality control to after-sales services. We specialize in the development of infant and pre-school educational toys and learning kits. We started our operation in 2016 and have developed relationships with our customers mainly located in European and North American countries which possess renowned brands and intellectual properties in toy products.

