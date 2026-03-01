Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE) Short Interest Update

Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 37,908 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the January 29th total of 59,835 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,667 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,667 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGIE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,727,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,379,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,081,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 13,277.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 638,898 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 479,447 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.81. 416,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,577. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group International Equity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.1341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 76.0%.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

