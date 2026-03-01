Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Short Interest Up 60.5% in February

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,716,124 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the January 29th total of 1,069,122 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,041,787 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,041,787 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $293,343,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,939,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,954 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,231,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,622 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,809,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,745,000 after buying an additional 4,593,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burton Enright Welch acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $145,627,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,837. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $41.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

