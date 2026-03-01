Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Down 47.1% in February

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,139 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the January 29th total of 62,681 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Redhill Biopharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Redhill Biopharma stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) by 383.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,280 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 1.68% of Redhill Biopharma worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redhill Biopharma Price Performance

Redhill Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 18,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,319. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 4.91. Redhill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Redhill Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Redhill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary, orally-administered small molecules for the treatment of inflammatory, gastrointestinal and oncology indications. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, RedHill is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol RDHL. The company’s strategy centers on in-licensing late-stage clinical candidates and advancing them through regulatory review toward global commercialization.

RedHill’s lead marketed product, Talicia® (formerly RHB-105), is an FDA-approved, three-drug treatment for Helicobacter pylori infection, co-commercialized in the United States through a partnership with Bausch Health.

