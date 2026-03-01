Short Interest in Global X Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:RSSL) Declines By 45.9%

Global X Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:RSSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,592 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the January 29th total of 15,877 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,572 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,572 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Russell 2000 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 ETF by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $773,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSSL traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $102.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,411. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.40. Global X Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $106.37.

About Global X Russell 2000 ETF

The Global X Russell 2000 ETF (RSSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 RIC Capped index. The fund tracks an index comprised of small-cap U.S. equities with quarterly capping, ensuring compliance with RIC concentration requirements RSSL was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.