Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Short Interest Update

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,555 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the January 29th total of 19,788 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,001 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,001 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.29. 80,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,731. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $45.41 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 74,936 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 451,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 188,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 33,937 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation. FDHY was launched on Jun 12, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.