Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2026

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,555 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the January 29th total of 19,788 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,001 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,001 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.29. 80,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,731. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $45.41 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 74,936 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 451,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 188,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 33,937 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation. FDHY was launched on Jun 12, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.