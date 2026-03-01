Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Short Interest Update

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,555 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the January 29th total of 19,788 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,001 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,001 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.29. 80,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,731. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $45.41 and a twelve month high of $49.71.
Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.
About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF
The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation. FDHY was launched on Jun 12, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.
